Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,598 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 618.2% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Stryker by 528.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research set a $403.00 target price on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.1%

SYK opened at $377.05 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.55.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

