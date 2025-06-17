Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 337 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 target price on Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $66.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.75.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

