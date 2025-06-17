Sound Income Strategies LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Vipshop by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 242,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,372 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth about $1,904,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Vipshop by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 465,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 367,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $848,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Vipshop Price Performance

Vipshop stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57.

About Vipshop

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.