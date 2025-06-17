Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $209,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,317,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,212,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,272 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Comcast by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,968,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,890,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3%

CMCSA stock opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $44.50 target price on Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

