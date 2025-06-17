Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $167,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 238.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 32,314 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $85.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.46. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.30 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

