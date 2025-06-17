Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $125,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 119,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 30,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV stock opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $33.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

