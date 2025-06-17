Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 128 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $250,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 33,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,043,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $190.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.72 and a 200 day moving average of $187.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

