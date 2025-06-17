Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,173,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,011,000 after buying an additional 681,242 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,184,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,534,000 after buying an additional 3,208,424 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $292,959,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,848,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,075,000 after buying an additional 2,058,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 12,689,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,914,000 after buying an additional 3,924,039 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

