Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,270.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL opened at $270.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $155.96 and a 52-week high of $289.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.56.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.9125 per share. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RL

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.