Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,823,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,714,000 after purchasing an additional 41,328 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,091,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 202,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,448 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 58,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.37. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $151.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.