Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.27 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,143,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,626 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,366,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Melius Research set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $126.39 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $187.28. The firm has a market cap of $204.93 billion, a PE ratio of 127.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.48 and a 200-day moving average of $111.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.