Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Paycom Software by 746.7% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 135.9% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC opened at $246.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.37 and its 200-day moving average is $222.79. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $267.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $530.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total value of $29,222,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,307,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,381,276.48. The trade was a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total transaction of $234,256.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,994.74. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,016 shares of company stock valued at $42,736,608 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.90.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

