Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $35,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Trading Up 0.7%
NYSE:SNA opened at $312.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.40. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $252.98 and a 12 month high of $373.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78.
Snap-on Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 44.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.83.
Insider Transactions at Snap-on
In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.92, for a total value of $348,712.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,957.60. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,221,278.24. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,515 shares of company stock valued at $17,094,296. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
