North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. CJS Securities decreased their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $106.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $132.57.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.00%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

