Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Raised by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 12.7% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $737,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $189,930,000. Finally, Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $219,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $87.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

