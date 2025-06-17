McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1,256.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 610.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $583,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $4,090,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 247,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,242,820.97. The trade was a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,101 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MKC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

