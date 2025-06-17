Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Melius downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $70.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.76. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.09 and a twelve month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $685,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,314,764.96. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

