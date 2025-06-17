Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Straightline Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,477,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,167,000 after acquiring an additional 32,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $257.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.34. The firm has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $307.52.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,067 shares in the company, valued at $32,741,281.30. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $270,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.15.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

