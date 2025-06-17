JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lifted by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,947,774.62. This trade represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock worth $25,599,477 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $270.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.71. The firm has a market cap of $750.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

