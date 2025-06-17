Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,173,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,011,000 after acquiring an additional 681,242 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,184,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,534,000 after buying an additional 3,208,424 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $292,959,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,848,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,075,000 after buying an additional 2,058,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 12,689,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,914,000 after buying an additional 3,924,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of HPE stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Daiwa America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.