Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 836 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

UL opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.47. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $154.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.5151 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UL. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on UL

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.