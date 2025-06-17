Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,422 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SON. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 650.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, Director John R. Haley purchased 2,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $100,104.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,234.28. This trade represents a 12.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 5,475 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.34 per share, with a total value of $220,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,643.60. This trade represents a 22.75% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,721 shares of company stock worth $1,144,366. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of SON opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.83. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.66%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Articles

