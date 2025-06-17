Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,132,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 434.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $650,709.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,322.42. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $329,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,163.20. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,772 shares of company stock worth $981,069. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $110.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.13. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $80.45 and a 1-year high of $114.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

