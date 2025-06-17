Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 269 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 37,865 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after buying an additional 26,357 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 319.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.43.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.93%.

In other news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.00 per share, with a total value of $51,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,980. This trade represents a 1.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Beril Yildiz sold 2,400 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $185,592.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,812.93. This trade represents a 41.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,050 shares of company stock worth $1,688,512. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

