Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 92,926 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,105 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 92,926 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $1,246,569,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $289,752,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $237,457,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Intel by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $211,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $918,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a market cap of $90.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.12. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTC

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.