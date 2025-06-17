Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 654 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 892.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,724,498,000 after acquiring an additional 108,619,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,891,453,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496,689 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 950.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,495,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,610,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307,499 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,661,672,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. TD Securities reduced their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lam Research from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $93.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 25.63%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

