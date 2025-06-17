Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $4.06 Million Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,805 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in DraftKings by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.55. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of -35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $1,703,641.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 601,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,417,065.60. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $110,638.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,810.16. This trade represents a 34.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,021,950 shares of company stock worth $38,644,036 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.