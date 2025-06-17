Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5,955.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total transaction of $157,443.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084.12. This trade represents a 89.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $445.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $421.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.69 and a 12 month high of $499.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $440.17 and a 200-day moving average of $453.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.29%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.