Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,875 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 736,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $88,992,000 after purchasing an additional 67,853 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 167,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in TJX Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,891,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $349,284,000 after purchasing an additional 144,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $124.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.