Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 283 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 438,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,071 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 70,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 160,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 101,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.01.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.679 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enbridge

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.