Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 21,359 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.67.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.