Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 21,359 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%
NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.72 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.67.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
