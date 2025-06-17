Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $2.06 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,894 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,670,565,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $570,342,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 14,486.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,912,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $354,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,151 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 689.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,595,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $313,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $124.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $107.71 and a one year high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $138.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

