Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,930,000. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Dover Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Argus cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.4%

MDLZ opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.