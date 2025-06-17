Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 3,981 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 30,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 335.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,748.32. This trade represents a 86.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $620,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,249.20. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,205 over the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $133.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

