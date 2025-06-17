CX Institutional Takes $61,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $66.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $20.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

