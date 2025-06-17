CX Institutional Purchases Shares of 969 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 969 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $110.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.45 and a fifty-two week high of $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In other news, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $329,835.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,163.20. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $650,709.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,322.42. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,772 shares of company stock worth $981,069 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

