Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,961,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,504,000 after acquiring an additional 84,112 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,072,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,059,000 after acquiring an additional 66,887 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,418,000 after acquiring an additional 246,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,626,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,856,000 after purchasing an additional 99,009 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cummins Trading Up 0.8%
CMI opened at $322.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.15 and its 200-day moving average is $336.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $387.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Cummins Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.25.
Insider Activity
In other Cummins news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
