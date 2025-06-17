Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $322.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $309.15 and a 200-day moving average of $336.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

