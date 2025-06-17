CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Trimmed by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CSX by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 15,029 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 619,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after buying an additional 40,611 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $4,869,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,633,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,339,555,000 after buying an additional 726,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 26,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $26.22 and a 52 week high of $37.10.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Argus set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

