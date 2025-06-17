Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 43,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,094,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

