Brighton Jones LLC Trims Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,533,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,080,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,351,000 after acquiring an additional 393,968 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $3,758,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.47. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $65.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 59.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

