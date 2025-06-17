Brighton Jones LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in Onsemi by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Onsemi by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ON opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Onsemi from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Onsemi from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.72.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

