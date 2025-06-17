Brighton Jones LLC Sells 4,616 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.16 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

