Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE:WSM opened at $158.14 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $219.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.62.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.56% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $182.00 price objective on Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.06.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $628,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,031,138.68. The trade was a 9.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $1,212,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,002.65. The trade was a 32.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,227 shares of company stock worth $18,520,913 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

