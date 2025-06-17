Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 5,549 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,270 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,350,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $825,398,000 after purchasing an additional 579,525 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in HP by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,844,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $419,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,942 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in HP by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,511,218 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,351,000 after purchasing an additional 643,192 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in HP by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,289,164 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $303,105,000 after purchasing an additional 707,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth $229,320,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $39.80.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s payout ratio is 44.40%.

In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814.81. This trade represents a 99.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

