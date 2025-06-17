Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 268 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,451 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $90.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $90.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. This trade represents a 42.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,738.45. The trade was a 35.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

