Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $345.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.24. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.