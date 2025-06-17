Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 528.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after buying an additional 91,017 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $784,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,610,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DocuSign Trading Up 2.2%
NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $107.86.
DocuSign announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other DocuSign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $1,340,435.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,472. The trade was a 14.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total value of $609,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,096.25. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,276 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on DocuSign from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on DocuSign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on DocuSign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on DOCU
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DocuSign
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.