Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 892.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,724,498,000 after purchasing an additional 108,619,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 1,032.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,891,453,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496,689 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 950.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,495,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,610,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307,499 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $1,661,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $93.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.18.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. TD Securities lowered their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

