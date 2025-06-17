Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FICO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,781,051,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,630,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 286,768.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,129,000 after acquiring an additional 258,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Fair Isaac by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,096,000 after acquiring an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FICO. Bank of America began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,304.15.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,810.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,895.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,911.78. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,370.28 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.07, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total value of $8,386,592.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,974 shares in the company, valued at $20,517,016.70. This trade represents a 29.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total value of $10,624,598.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,492,399.16. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,851 shares of company stock worth $40,543,770 in the last three months. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

